Condo development could come to the City of Freeport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new condo complex could be coming to the city of Freeport aimed towards attracting residents who are 55-years and older.

The city is one step closer to making this idea become a reality after council members voted earlier this week to push the project forward. But, there’s still a lot of work to do before the city gets the green light.

“This is important for this community, not just Freeport but Stephenson County as a whole,” said James Monroe, Freeport city 2nd ward alderman.

Monroe is one of seven city councilmen that voted to expand the project from just a residential property to a multi-family condo development.

“For a lot of folks that are looking to downsize from their bigger homes, this is perfect,” Monroe said. “They don’t have to maintain the yards, it’s gonna be a homeowners association, they don’t have to mow their property, they don’t have to maintain the landscaping, plow it, any of that, it’s all gonna be taken care of for them.”

While Monroe feels this project could be beneficial for Freeport, there are some residents that may not want a new complex to go up in their neighborhood.

“This lot was bought in 2006 and nothing has happened here so there is a small percentage of the group of people that want nothing, they like the wildlife as you saw deer walking across the property, that’s not really sustainable for the city of Freeport,” Monroe said.

But, Freeport City Manager Randy Bukas says this project has the potential to bring something to Freeport that’s never been done before.

“It’d be taking a vacant parcel of land and would be infilling it so we’re not going out and distributing prime farm land,” Bukas said. “Second is that it’s meeting a need that’s out there and is helping our housing stock, bringing new housing stock as well.”

The next step in the process is to get plans drawn of what the complex would look like, from there it will need to be presented to the city council for another vote. Bukas and Monroe both say if all goes to plan and the council approves the final project, the city could see construction begin as early as next spring.

