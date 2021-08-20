Boone County annual luncheon to focus on chemical fire response

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Local Emergency Planning Committee is hosting its annual Lunch and Learn next month to focus on responding to a large chemical fire.

The lunch will be on Tuesday, Sep. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Community Building Complex on 111 W. First St. in Belvidere.

Rockton Fire Department Fire Chief Kirk Wilson, along with Boone County EMA Coordinator Dan Zaacard and Rockford Fire Department Division Chief Michele Pankow will go into detail about the response to the chemical fire in Rockton. They will also discuss how residents can prepare for this kind of emergency in the future.

The lunch is free, but a reservation is required to attend.

