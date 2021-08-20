Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Milwaukee boy

An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Terrence Trammell of Milwaukee who was last seen...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Terrence Trammell of Milwaukee who was last seen near 59th and Center around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19.(Amber Alert Wisconsin)
By Bremen Keasey
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old boy Milwaukee boy who was last seen near 59th and Center around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Terrence J. Trammell was allegedly taken by four unknown African American men after they pulled up in a gray sedan outside his home while he was taking out the trash.

His mother says Terrence was forced into the car either a Kia or Impala, by the four men who then drove away northbound on N. 59th Street in Milwaukee.

Trammell is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Nike shirt with the words “Run it Up” or “Run it Gang” in red letters, black pants with rhinestones and Nike Foamposite shoes with lines on them.

If you have any information about the listed suspects, child or vehicle, please contact Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Durand schools go against Governor Pritzker's mask mandate
Durand school district faces probation after defying Gov. Pritzker’s mask mandate
29 school districts, including one in Winnebago Co. on probation for not complying with mask mandate
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say
Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley says no criminal charges will be filed against...
No criminal charges against Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Deputies in deadly April shooting

Latest News

shooting
No criminal charges against Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Deputies in deadly April shooting
The city could see a new condo development go up attracting residents 55-years and older
Condo development could come to the City of Freeport
Chicago Cubs rededicate Wrigley Field following 1060 Project
Chicago Cubs rededicate Wrigley Field following 1060 Project
Chicago Cubs rededicate Wrigley Field following 1060 Project
Chicago Cubs rededicate Wrigley Field following 1060 Project