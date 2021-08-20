6th annual 5K Fight Obesity Walk in Loves Park Saturday

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Faithful-2-Fitness is having a 5K Fight Obesity Walk with Me event this weekend to support childhood obesity and intervention programs.

The event will be on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Peak Sports Club on 4401 Peak Dr. in Loves Park from 9:00 a.m. to noon. It starts at Peak Sports Club and continue along the Perryville Bike Path. Walkers will end the race at Peak Sports Club.

Online registration is closed, but onsite registrants will be accepted from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Saturday. At the moment, 188 people are registered to walk. Registration is $12 a person.

