In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million

(AP) - The number of incidents involving unruly airline passengers is growing, and so are the fines imposed by federal safety officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more passengers, pushing the total of potential penalties to more than $1 million this year.

The FAA says the fines are part of its crackdown against incidents on planes, most of them involving passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

In the latest cases, two people face fines topping $40,000. They have 30 days to appeal.

Fines against unruly passengers have reached $1M since 1/1/2021:

- 3,889 unruly reports

- 2,867 refusing to wear a mask reports

Learn more at https://t.co/VpQGgG9dE1.#FlySmart pic.twitter.com/y9lAR6tYxT — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) August 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.