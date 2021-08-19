Advertisement

Toys R Us partners with Macy’s to make a comeback

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW YORK (Gray News) – Macy’s is giving Toys R Us new life, again. The two companies announced a partnership Thursday, bringing together the iconic brands.

The department store says it is partnering with the toy store chain to sell toys online.

Additionally, Toys R Us will also be opening in more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide starting in 2022, where customers will be greeted by Geoffrey the Giraffe.

“As a Toys R Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer.

This is the second attempt to revitalize the Toys R Us brand since it closed all of its U.S. stores in 2018, after having been in the toy business for more than 70 years.

Two standalone stores opened inside malls in New Jersey and Texas in 2019 but later closed due to COVID-19.

“Our partnership with Macy’s marks the greatly anticipated return of Toys R Us in the U.S.A., and changes the retail landscape by combining two beloved retail brands together for consumers across the nation in a completely innovative way. We’re thrilled to be launching this new partnership together with Macy’s,” said Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman & CEO of WHP Global and Toys R Us.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

