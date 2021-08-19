Painting begins on CRE8IV mural in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The CRE8IV public art initiative organized Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB) is almost complete as the 11th mural is being painted.

The mural is located at 5723 N. 2nd St. in Loves Park and it’s expected to take between five and seven days to complete. It’s the 11th of 12 murals that will be painted this year. The previous 10 murals were painted in early June by local and national artists. Rockford area artist Brett Whitacre will paint the one in Loves Park and the final mural in Pecatonica, which will be completed in September.

“These murals have brought new life and creativity to multiple neighborhoods and communities this year in the Rockford region,” said Kristen Paul, RACVB director of destination development. “The importance and value that public art can bring to an area is very impactful and recognizable. In the future, we hope to bring more public art to additional neighborhoods and communities in Winnebago County.”

The RACVB encourages the public to check on its progress for those who are interested.

