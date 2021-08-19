Advertisement

Northwest Illinois Airshow returns to Freeport

The Northwest Illinois Airshow takes to the sky at Albertus Airport in Freeport on Sept. 18.
Northwest Illinois Airshow
Northwest Illinois Airshow(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Northwest Illinois Airshow by Dacy Airshows makes its way to Albertus Airport on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 1:30 p.m.

The airshow last came to Freeport in the early 1990s. Airport Manager Angie Janssen said they want to bring it back to the area to give residents something to do as more people are out and about.

This year’s line up includes: Susan Dacy (Barnstorming Stearman), Mike Vaknin (Extra 3000, Former USA Unlimited Aerobatic Team), Bob Richards (Pitts S-2C Extreme Aerobatics) and Phillips 66 Aerostars (3 Aircraft Aerobatic Team). Warbirds on display will include T28, T33, T34, and Stearman.

There will be free parking and shuttle service only on the fairgrounds lot. Tickets start at $10 and they can be purchased on their website.

Aircrafts and performers are subject to change.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29 school districts, including one in Winnebago Co. on probation for not complying with mask mandate
Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old in Indiana; parents charged
Both men face animal cruelty charges from the Boone County Sheriff's office.
Two Belvidere men arrested in cockfighting investigation
Police are asking for the public’s assistance to find Donny Vandiver.
Rockford Police still searching for man accused of soliciting minors on the internet
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash

Latest News

Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from the...
Energy assistance program in Rockford to help families struggling with energy bills
Durand schools go against Governor Pritzker's mask mandate
Durand school district faces probation after defying Gov. Pritzker’s mask mandate
Rockford Police welcome students back to school with fist bumps
Rockford Police welcome students back to school with fist bumps
From the Polio epidemic to the COVID pandemic, for many around our region this isn’t their...
Rockford residents compare the Polio epidemic to COVID pandemic