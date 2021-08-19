Northwest Illinois Airshow returns to Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Northwest Illinois Airshow by Dacy Airshows makes its way to Albertus Airport on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 1:30 p.m.

The airshow last came to Freeport in the early 1990s. Airport Manager Angie Janssen said they want to bring it back to the area to give residents something to do as more people are out and about.

This year’s line up includes: Susan Dacy (Barnstorming Stearman), Mike Vaknin (Extra 3000, Former USA Unlimited Aerobatic Team), Bob Richards (Pitts S-2C Extreme Aerobatics) and Phillips 66 Aerostars (3 Aircraft Aerobatic Team). Warbirds on display will include T28, T33, T34, and Stearman.

There will be free parking and shuttle service only on the fairgrounds lot. Tickets start at $10 and they can be purchased on their website.

Aircrafts and performers are subject to change.

