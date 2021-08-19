Advertisement

No criminal charges against Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Deputies in deadly April shooting

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley says no criminal charges will be filed against...
Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley says no criminal charges will be filed against Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies involved in the fatal shooting of Faustin Guetigo, 27, back in April.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At a press conference on Thursday, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley says no criminal charges will be filed against Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies involved in the fatal shooting of Faustin Guetigo, 27, back in April.

On April 10, deputies used deadly force against Guetigo, after he was shot and later died as a result of those gunshots.

The Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force investigated the incident and State’s Attorney J. Hanley found that Sergeant Joseph Broullard and Deputy Gabriel Eiten’s use of force was justified as they acted reasonably and lawfully.

The incident occurred on Bellwort Drive after Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a man suspected of domestic battery. Winnebago County Sheriff Sgt. Joseph Broullard initially opened fire on Guetigo but he continued up a flight of stairs and later swung a pipe at Broullard hitting him in the head.

After that another officer, identified as Deputy Gabriel Eiten, opened fire from outside the Bellwort Drive residence, shattering a screen door during the incident.

The State’s Attorney’s review was to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate, it is not a determination of whether an officer may have violated police department policy or civil (non-criminal) laws.

