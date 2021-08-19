Advertisement

Lutheran resets with new head coach

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Turnover has been a common theme for the Crusaders, the squad is on their third head coach in five seasons. Schematically it will be some of the same, and some new concepts on the field this fall.

“He left in a good spot I mean they came off that big win last year against Byron so that was huge,” new head coach Ronald Gates said.

A short 2-1 spring season feels like a springboard for Lutheran. The Crusaders beat Dixon and Byron in low-scoring games. Former head coach Tony Ambrogio is now in Belvidere, which opens the door for Gates, he hopes he can build off of previous success.

“Our first goal every year is to win the conference,” Gates said. “If you win conference you’re going to the playoffs, Lutheran hasn’t made the playoffs since 2015 when James (Robinson) was here.”

Robinson is in the NFL, and Lutheran doesn’t have the all-american workhorse anymore. What they do have is size and experience.

“Our receivers are six-seven and six-three,” Gates said. “We have a couple of kids behind them they’re about the same size so we’re going to try to utilize that.”

Senior wideout Nolan Moore and basketball stand-out Michael Jones will line up outside for the guys in purple. Under center, junior QB Kyng Hughes has plenty of weapons to work with.

“We should be close to the top for some of the rankings in football,” Hughes said.

“He was my quarterback back when I was on JV and I have seen him do it before,” Moore said. “I know he can do it and he’s definitely going to this year I have no doubt in my mind.”

Gates feels the Lutheran football program is trending in the right direction, he has lofty expectations and hopes his players commit to the plan he has laid out.

“My culture is being disciplined, don’t make mistakes be coachable,” Gates said. “If you buy into the program, the schemes will take care of themselves, putting in the hard work, hard work pays off.”

Lutheran opens the season at home against North Boone a team that won its first big northern conference title since 2012 in the spring.

