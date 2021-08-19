Loves Park car fire spreads to home leaving one individual displaced

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park and North Park Fire Departments quickly extinguished a car fire that spread to a home in the 2700 block of Maple Ave. this afternoon.

At about 1:24 p.m. Loves Park Fire Department received a call of a vehicle on fire at 2712 Maple Avenue. The vehicle was said to be near a garage. According to Loves Park Battalion Chief Greg Kunce, that when firefighters arrived the fire was spreading into areas around the roof and into the attic, as well as melting some siding around the garage. Firefighters were able to establish lines into the attic and contain the fire there, extinguishing it quickly.

The resident had been alerted by the vehicle, which appeared to be a small pickup truck when the car alarm started going off. Although the vehicle was close to the house, the female resident escaped with no injury. Although fire damage was contained to the attic and exterior, smoke damage leaves the homeowner displaced for some period of time.

The fire in the vehicle started in the engine area. Chief Kunce added that the cause is still under investigation. No damage estimate was available at the time.

