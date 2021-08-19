Advertisement

Local production of “Shrek The Musical” to benefit Gigi’s Playhouse

Organizers say this will be the first theatrical performance in Rockford involving actors from the theater and actors with disabilities.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community Actors at the Gateway Performing Arts Studio will take the stage for “Shrek The Musical” to raise money for Gigi’s Playhouse.

Organizers say this will be the first blended and inclusive theatrical performance in Rockford, which involves actors from the theater and 11 actors from Gigi’s Playhouse with Down Syndrome.

“To see the actors with disabilities embrace their roles, many of whom have never set foot on a stage before, is so inspiring. They learn their lines and choreography, step into their parts and truly shine. It’s amazing and gives you goosebumps,” said Director Ellen Mahan.

Mahan said she will expand the number of theater opportunities for those with disabilities starting this fall including acting, improv and singing.

The performances will be on Friday, August 27 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, August 28: 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 29: 2:00 p.m. at Rockford University’s Maddox Theater on 5050 E. State St. in Rockford.

Tickets start at $15 an can be purchased here.

