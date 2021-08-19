Local law enforcement remind motorists to be safe around bus drivers

STATELINE (WIFR) - Hundreds of kids across the Stateline ride the bus to school every year and local law enforcement wants to remind motorists about school bus safety.

School buses turn on yellow flashing lights to indicate its going to make a stop. Safety officials say its important to stop once you see those lights, before the red lights and stop arm comes out, that way school kids, the bus and you are at a safe distance apart.

“The more cautious we can be, the better it is. we have kids getting to school bus stops sometimes before 7am, so even at time you may think there might not be any kids out there waiting for the bus, you know schools, some of them start as early as 7:35 in the morning,” said South Beloit Senior Deputy Jeff Schewe.

