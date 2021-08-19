Illinois: payroll jobs up, unemployment rate down

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second straight month, payroll jobs statewide increased and the unemployment rate drops slightly.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced a 35,400 increase in payroll jobs in July according to data from the U.S. Bureau of labor Statistics (BLS). The unemployment rate dropped 0.1 percent to 7.1 percent. Leisure and Hospitality, Educational and Health Services and Professional and Business Services were the three industries with the largest employment gains.

“As thousands of Illinoisans return to jobs in key sectors, today’s report is welcome news and demonstrates that Illinois continues on the path to recovery,” said Sylvia Garcia, Acting Director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). “Still, there is much more work to be done to ensure our hardest hit industries and workers can get back on their feet. That’s why, under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, this week we launched the $250 million Back to Business (B2B) economic recovery program, which will offer small businesses in the hardest hit industries and communities grants of $5,000 to $150,000 to help offset losses, bring back workers, and take continued steps to rebuild our economy.”

