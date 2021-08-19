Advertisement

Freeport veteran to be honored by Heartland Hospice

Heartland Hospice will honor Scott Haugh for his service with a ceremony at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church.
American flag outside of Knights of Columbus in New Bern, where American Legion Post 539 held a town hall discussion on Wednesday.(WITN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Heartland Hospice will honor Freeport veteran Scott Haugh to thank him for his service with a ceremony tomorrow afternoon at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The ceremony is expected to start at 1:30 at the church on 1993 W. Church St. in Freeport. Attendees include Heartland Hospice team members, friends, family, and around 70 local veterans.

Haugh served in the Army during the Gulf War and has continually served in the community. He currently is a representative for Illinois local Veteran employment where he connects veterans to potential employers.

Heartland will honor Haugh with a certificate, a pin and a plaque. Veterans from around the area are also scheduled to speak.

Painting begins on CRE8IV mural in Loves Park
