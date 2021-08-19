Advertisement

Festival Foods to host Hire Fest across all statewide locations

Anyone interested in a position should visit their nearest Festival Foods location during its hours of operation for an interview.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY Wis. (WIFR) - Festival Foods will host a hiring event across all of their Wisconsin location from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

“Festival Foods is growing in Wisconsin and that means we are offering more opportunities for career growth than ever before in our nearly 75-year history,” said Jesse DeMoulin, recruiting director. “We are proud of our long-standing commitment to associate development.”

Anyone interested in a position should visit their nearest Festival Foods location during its hours of operation for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply online prior to the event or fill out an application once you arrive.

