Advertisement

Experts explain mental health impact of mask debate on children

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Even with kids back in the classroom this year, the debate over masks swirls around them.

“It increases the fear for the kids,” said counselor at Family Counseling Services Rockford Dina Lauman.

Lauman says the outside debate can lead to some difficult conversations for kids to have with one another.

“Maybe you have a friend that your parents believe in masks and the other one doesn’t, so you may split friendships up,” said Lauman.

Krystan Koch’s 5-year-old daughter Llyah Roberts attends kindergarten in Byron. Koch says she tries to be as transparent as possible.

“I explain it to her that you have to wear a mask because it helps people from getting sick and for example her kindergarten teacher is coming off of chemo and these kids can’t be vaccinated because they’re not old enough yet, so we have to do something,” said Koch.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29 school districts, including one in Winnebago Co. on probation for not complying with mask mandate
Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old in Indiana; parents charged
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Both men face animal cruelty charges from the Boone County Sheriff's office.
Two Belvidere men arrested in cockfighting investigation
Police are asking for the public’s assistance to find Donny Vandiver.
Rockford Police still searching for man accused of soliciting minors on the internet

Latest News

Chicago Cubs rededicate Wrigley Field following 1060 Project
Chicago Cubs rededicate Wrigley Field following 1060 Project
Chicago Cubs rededicate Wrigley Field following 1060 Project
Chicago Cubs rededicate Wrigley Field following 1060 Project
Illinois Drought Monitor
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 8/19/2021
COAR program offers free Narcan training
COAR program offers free Narcan training
COAR program offers free Narcan training
COAR program offers free Narcan training