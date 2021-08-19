Experts explain mental health impact of mask debate on children

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Even with kids back in the classroom this year, the debate over masks swirls around them.

“It increases the fear for the kids,” said counselor at Family Counseling Services Rockford Dina Lauman.

Lauman says the outside debate can lead to some difficult conversations for kids to have with one another.

“Maybe you have a friend that your parents believe in masks and the other one doesn’t, so you may split friendships up,” said Lauman.

Krystan Koch’s 5-year-old daughter Llyah Roberts attends kindergarten in Byron. Koch says she tries to be as transparent as possible.

“I explain it to her that you have to wear a mask because it helps people from getting sick and for example her kindergarten teacher is coming off of chemo and these kids can’t be vaccinated because they’re not old enough yet, so we have to do something,” said Koch.

