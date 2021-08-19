Energy assistance program in Rockford to help families struggling with energy bills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford Health and Human Services Department, as administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Boone and Winnebago counties, has announced the rollout of a new energy assistance program to help low income households meet energy, gas, and propane bill needs.

Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty line to receive assistance from the program. The program begins September 1, 2021 and will go through May 31, 2022. Payment assistance will be in the form of a one time payment to a utility provider, or a monthly percentage paid that will continue as long as residents pay the remainder of the bill.

You must call 844-710-6919 on Friday mornings to make an appointment. The first opportunity to schedule an appointment will be Friday, September 3, beginning at 8 a.m.. When you schedule your appointment the application process will be explained to you.

To submit an application, you MUST submit ALL documentation required:

1. Proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30-day period beginning with the date of application.

2. Proof of Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for all household members. Individuals without a SSN or ITIN can still apply and City of Rockford Health and Human Services Department will advise accordingly.

3. A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days.

4. Other documents may be needed based on your household situation. If you have questions regarding this, please call our office.

5. A copy of rental agreement (if renting) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact.

