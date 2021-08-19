Durand school district faces probation after defying Gov. Pritzker’s mask mandate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Twenty-nine schools across the state are on probation for not complying with Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate and one of them is right here in Winnebago County.

Durand school district has decided to go against the mask mandate and risk losing several key resources like funding and the opportunity to participate in IHSA sports. It also means graduating seniors won’t receive a credible diploma.

“We’re just exploring all our avenues here,” said Kurt Alberstett, Durand schools superintendent.

Alberstett says the district is standing firm with it’s decision to leave masking up to the parents even though the Illinois State Board of Education has placed the school on probation.

“We have a 60-day probation period for us to address the mask issue and provide a corrective plan to the state board of education which we will do with our board of education the next time we meet,” Alberstett said.

Back when Durand made the decision, one local school decided to jump on the trend. But now, Dakota schools superintendent Jason Grey says they made the switch back to requiring masks in fear of facing consequences from ISBE. Grey says there weren’t any complaints from students on the first day back.

“The kids were pretty used to wearing the masks in the building because we were in in-person instruction all last year and it required they wear the mask but it was a very good day at Dakota,” Grey said.

One local mom has five kids enrolled in a private school in Winnebago County. She feels school districts shouldn’t face consequences for deciding what’s best for it’s community.

“Being that my kids are athletes, I don’t think that that’s fair for the kids,” said Christiana Ekberg. “I also don’t think that it’s fair that they have to wear a mask while playing sports either because it’s very difficult when you are running up and down a basketball court trying to keep a mask on your face. They start off as the mask on, and then it goes under their nose, and then it becomes chin guards and we see that all too often happening.”

Alberstett says the 60-day probation period will begin on Aug. 23 and go until October 22. By that time the district will need to come to a decision of they will face further consequences from ISBE.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.