DuPec sports seasons could be in jeopardy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois High School Association doesn’t have any say on whether or not schools can keep their co-op sports privileges. These decisions come directly from the Illinois State Board of Education, and small businesses in the Durand and Pecatonica area are paying close attention to how it plays out.

“When the buses go back and forth going to Durand and coming back and forth, you can always tell if they’ve won the game, if they’ve lost the game, but they still come in for ice cream either way,” said The 3rd Street Station manager and co-owner Linda Stedman. “It’s kind of fun.”

For Stedman and her staff at The 3rd Street Station, Friday night football traffic is exciting and brings good business, but now, Durand schools are on probation with the ISBE after the district made mask wearing in the classroom optional. The school is in jeopardy of losing sports privileges, which would also impact their co-op sports with Pecatonica.

“If a school district were to be elevated and have their recognition removed from their school district, then they would lose their membership with IHSA, and that would be the point in time when they would then no longer be able to participate in any high school contests.” said ISHA associative executive director Kurt Gibson.

Durand has 60 days to compose an approvable plan of action for the state to review. Until that clock runs out, DuPec sports are cleared to play, but when time’s up, so are the co-ops’ seasons.

“What I’m fearful of is let’s say we get our nine weeks season in and we have a very successful year, and then come to find out, we qualify for the playoffs, and we could be out some of our players, and that would be tough on both sides,” said Pecatonica superintendent Carl Carlson.

No decisions have been made yet, but if the DuPec teams were to split up, Pecatonica schools say they will try to have their own sports seasons.

“We’re trying to find a way that’s not going to impact the kids,” Carlson said.

The potential split would affect DuPec football, golf, soccer and cross country. Keep in mind, sports plans could easily change in the near future despite the 60-day timer.

Small businesses remain hopeful the family atmosphere-like community and loyalty will make up for the lack of Friday night and weekend business if the co-op teams are affected.

