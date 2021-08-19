COAR program offers free Narcan training

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A relatively new program in Boone County looks to help businesses learn about the dangers of opioids and how they can do their part to prevent overdoses.

The Boone County Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Reduction program held a lunch-in this afternoon. The COAR program received its two grants and has been in operation the last year and a half. With International Overdose Awareness Day coming up Aug. 31, the program is offering free Narcan training. Organizers want local businesses to understand what they are doing and how they can help.

“We’re in the middle of an opioid epidemic. You’d be surprised how many people have seen someone overdosing in the community somewhere. Really, anyone can carry it, it’s a benign drug. It’s not dangerous, it won’t cause any harm to anyone that’s not overdosing,” said COAR Program Manager Jessica Perillo.

