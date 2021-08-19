Advertisement

Chicago Cubs rededicate Wrigley Field following 1060 Project

The northsiders played their first game at the park in 1916, but didn’t get the name Wrigley field until 1927.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Cubs have the day off, but there’s a party taking place at Wrigley Field.

The team rededicated the historic ballpark following the 1060 project, expanding and restoring the stadium and the Wrigleyville area. A new plaque was also unveiled to mark Wrigley’s designation as a national historic landmark. A new cubs hall of fame will be added as well.

“From the workers who laid down new bricks to the stakeholders who supported and funded the vision, Wrigley Field’s exteriors and amenities now truly reflect its status as one of the gems of Chicago and frankly of the entire nation,” said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29 school districts, including one in Winnebago Co. on probation for not complying with mask mandate
Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old in Indiana; parents charged
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Both men face animal cruelty charges from the Boone County Sheriff's office.
Two Belvidere men arrested in cockfighting investigation
Police are asking for the public’s assistance to find Donny Vandiver.
Rockford Police still searching for man accused of soliciting minors on the internet

Latest News

Chicago Cubs rededicate Wrigley Field following 1060 Project
Chicago Cubs rededicate Wrigley Field following 1060 Project
Illinois Drought Monitor
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 8/19/2021
COAR program offers free Narcan training
COAR program offers free Narcan training
COAR program offers free Narcan training
COAR program offers free Narcan training