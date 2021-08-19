Chicago Cubs rededicate Wrigley Field following 1060 Project

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Cubs have the day off, but there’s a party taking place at Wrigley Field.

The team rededicated the historic ballpark following the 1060 project, expanding and restoring the stadium and the Wrigleyville area. A new plaque was also unveiled to mark Wrigley’s designation as a national historic landmark. A new cubs hall of fame will be added as well.

“From the workers who laid down new bricks to the stakeholders who supported and funded the vision, Wrigley Field’s exteriors and amenities now truly reflect its status as one of the gems of Chicago and frankly of the entire nation,” said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

