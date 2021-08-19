Bus driver shortage has school districts signing bonuses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It’s never been this bad before,” said Rockford Public Schools Transportation Director, Mike Slife.

As kids get ready for their first day of school next month, Rockford Public Schools work overtime to hire bus drivers to get students to class.

“It’s been a lot of sleepless nights,” said Slife. “Just trying to figure out how we’re going to do it, if anyone is going to be left out, what that’s going to look like.”

It’s not unusual for RPS to be short a few bus drivers at the start of the academic year. But Slife said this year, they’re down more than 50 drivers overall. With more than 15 years in the industry, he said he’s never seen this many seats empty.

“Economics is a lot of it. We’re paying a lot of people to stay home,” Slife said. “We’ve had a lot of people that have exited the labor market because they don’t want to deal with COVID or sickness.”

But the district is offering hiring incentives to tempt people to apply. RPS Recruitment Director Jason Pope said drivers get a $3 thousand sign-on bonus if they come on board.

“We’re also offering attendance bonuses so new hire bus employees can earn an additional $150 a pay period, which equates to an additional $3,300 a year,” said Pope.

Slife said this may not be the most glamorous job but it’s crucial.

“If we have those bus drivers in place, we can make sure that our students are able to get to school and learn,” Pope said.

RPS is hosting a job fair next Friday, August 27 at Constance Lane Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be accepting applications for bus drivers, nutritionists and paraprofessionals.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.