20th Street Bridge to remain closed until late October

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 20th Street Bridge from Sandy Hollow Rd. to Samuelson Rd. will be closed until late October for replacement.

All detours and traffic control measures are in place for drivers to accommodate accordingly.

Once completed, the bridge will have a multi-use path to allow bikers and pedestrians to safely cross the bridge. There will also be lateral clearance for a third lane in each direction, which will be installed at a later date, on US 20.

For questions regarding this project, please contact Rick Rundblade, Sr. Project Manager at (779) 348-7642.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.