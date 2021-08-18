Advertisement

Winnebago County Fair returns to celebrate a century of fair fun

Winnebago County Fair Association President says it feels like her first fair again.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Fair returned after a year off to celebrate a century of rides, games and fun.

Chris Zettle has been coming to the fair since he was a young boy in the ‘70s. He comes every year now to show his own cows. While a lot of work goes into being at the fair, Zettle said it is his favorite time of the year.

“I really enjoy it. I take a vacation from my full time job usually for the week at the fair,” said Zettle. “So, most people would rather do something else. This is something I grew up with, so, I really enjoy it.”

Zettle said one of the best parts of the fair is seeing the friends he has made through the years.

“The camaraderie of the barns is part of the draw,” said Zettle.

Winnebago County Fair Association President Deb Runte said preparing the fair this year was humbling.

“Actually, as we were doing things, we were like oh, this feels like our first fair all over again,” said Runte.

She said the fair association did it’s best to include every year favorites, while bringing back some old classics.

