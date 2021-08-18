Two Belvidere men arrested in cockfighting investigation

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men from Belvidere were arrested on Tuesday following a two-week-long investigation of cockfighting, an illegal sport.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Tejeda-Garcia, 36, and Juan Lara, 35, both face animal cruelty charges. The joint investigation was done by police and Boone County Animal Control.

Police also seized more than 100 chickens, training pieces, logbooks and medications after deputies searched a vehicle in the 300 block of Oak Street in Belvidere and a residence in the 12000 block of Poplar Grove Road in Poplar Grove.

Both men face sentences of up to 3 years in prison and were released from the Boone County Jail each with a $10,000 bond,

Boone County Animal Control took possession of the animals.

