Rockford Police welcome students back to school with fist bumps

Students at All Saints Catholic Academy were welcomed back to school with fist bumps from Rockford Police.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A yearly tradition returned for the first day of class at one Rockford school.

Rockford Police lined the entrance to All Saints Catholic Academy waving to the kids and giving fist bumps. The students looked forward to seeing the officers. Teachers say the first few days back are important for the kids to catch up with friends and their activities. Rose Beaman says the students have no issue wearing masks.

“It is thrilling to have all the kids out here, ready to come. We’ve never had kids that have ever had a problem wearing a mask. We don’t see any problems with that in the future. They are just as excited to be back in the classroom as we are.”

