Rockford Police still searching for man accused of soliciting minors on the internet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking the public to help locate 46-year-old Donny Vandiver, who is accused of soliciting a minor on the internet for indecent purposes.

Police were contacted on May 3 to investigate a report of an adult male having inappropriate conversations online with a minor. The investigation named Vandiver, of Rockford, as a suspect. He has been charged with Indecent solicitation of a child on the internet, and grooming a minor. Vandiver is still at large at this time.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or know of Vandiver’s whereabouts, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

