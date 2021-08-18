Advertisement

Rockford Police still searching for man accused of soliciting minors on the internet

Police are asking for the public’s assistance
Police are asking for the public’s assistance to find Donny Vandiver.(Rockford Police)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking the public to help locate 46-year-old Donny Vandiver, who is accused of soliciting a minor on the internet for indecent purposes.

Police were contacted on May 3 to investigate a report of an adult male having inappropriate conversations online with a minor. The investigation named Vandiver, of Rockford, as a suspect. He has been charged with Indecent solicitation of a child on the internet, and grooming a minor. Vandiver is still at large at this time.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or know of Vandiver’s whereabouts, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

