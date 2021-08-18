Advertisement

Rockford Police: Drive Sober or get Pulled Over this Labor Day

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will take place from Aug. 19 through the early morning of Sept. 7.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the start of the school year and Labor Day coming up, the Rockford Police Department partners with law enforcement Statewide to stop drinking and driving.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will take place from Aug. 19 to the early morning of Sept. 7. Rockford motorists will see an increased police presence for impaired driving and enforcing the use of seat belts.

“While celebrations marking the last days of summer may still look different than years past, the potential remains for an increase in the number of impaired drivers on the roads,” said Traffic Sergeant Jason DoBran. “Impaired driving kills more than 10,000 people in the United States each year.”

If you plan on celebrating this Labor Day, law enforcement officials remind the community to not drive drunk and have a designated driver. Small amounts of alcohol impact a driver’s reaction times, making it unsafe for them to be on the roads.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old in Indiana; parents charged
Concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 grow as Rockford’s three major hospitals combined...
Rockford hospitals report 40% increase in COVID patients within a week
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
29 school districts, including one in Winnebago Co. on probation for not complying with mask mandate
Yvonne Ruzich, 70, was killed in a shooting outside a Chicago deli. She is being remembered as...
Great-grandmother fatally shot in brazen Chicago attack caught on video

Latest News

Six-year-old hosts lemonade stand for a good cause
Six-year-old hosts lemonade stand for a good cause
Rockford Police welcome students back with high-fives
Rockford Police welcome students back to school with fist bumps
Fundraising project
International Women’s Baseball Center announces major fundraising event
Belvidere students get free haircuts ahead of the first day of school