Rockford Police: Drive Sober or get Pulled Over this Labor Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the start of the school year and Labor Day coming up, the Rockford Police Department partners with law enforcement Statewide to stop drinking and driving.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will take place from Aug. 19 to the early morning of Sept. 7. Rockford motorists will see an increased police presence for impaired driving and enforcing the use of seat belts.

“While celebrations marking the last days of summer may still look different than years past, the potential remains for an increase in the number of impaired drivers on the roads,” said Traffic Sergeant Jason DoBran. “Impaired driving kills more than 10,000 people in the United States each year.”

If you plan on celebrating this Labor Day, law enforcement officials remind the community to not drive drunk and have a designated driver. Small amounts of alcohol impact a driver’s reaction times, making it unsafe for them to be on the roads.

