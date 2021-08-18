Advertisement

Rocker Manson accused of spitting, blowing snot on woman

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the...
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert in Los Angeles. According to a police affidavit released Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, rocker Marilyn Manson approached a videographer at his 2019 concert in New Hampshire and allegedly spit and blew snot at her. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered last month to police in Los Angeles in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant in the case.(Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Rocker Marilyn Manson approached a videographer at his 2019 concert in New Hampshire and allegedly spit and blew snot on her, according to a police affidavit released Wednesday.

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered last month to police in Los Angeles in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant in the case. The allegations were detailed in the affidavit that released along with the criminal complaint in the case.

Manson is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from an alleged incident on Aug. 19, 2019, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. The misdemeanor charges can each result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine if convicted.

An arraignment hearing on the charges will be scheduled for Sept. 2 at Laconia District Court in New Hampshire.

Manson’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Susan Fountain, a videographer, was in the venue’s stage pit area at the time of the alleged assault. Her company, Metronome Media, was contracted by the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion for the concert season.

According to the affidavit, Manson approached Fountain the first time, put his face close to the camera and spit a “big lougee” at her. She was struck on both hands with saliva.

Manson allegedly returned a second time, covering one side of his nostril and blowing in Fountain’s direction. Fountain put down her camera and went to the restroom to wash her hands and arms that had Manson’s bodily fluids on them.

Manson also has faced abuse accusations — unrelated to the New Hampshire incident — in recent years. He has denied wrongdoing.

In February, actor Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused Manson, her ex-fiance, of sexual and other physical abuse, alleging she was “manipulated into submission” during their relationship. Months later, “Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco sued Manson in federal court in Los Angeles, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

The AP generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted, but Bianco and Wood have spoken publicly.

In 2018, Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to file charges against Manson over allegations of assault, battery and sexual assault dating to 2011, saying they were limited by statutes of limitations and a lack of corroboration. The accuser in that case was identified only as a social acquaintance of Manson.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 grow as Rockford’s three major hospitals combined...
Rockford hospitals report 40% increase in COVID patients within a week
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old in Indiana; parents charged
Yvonne Ruzich, 70, was killed in a shooting outside a Chicago deli. She is being remembered as...
Great-grandmother fatally shot in brazen Chicago attack caught on video
The Oregon school board votes to close David L. Rahn junior high in Mt. Morris
Oregon school board votes to close Mt. Morris junior high school

Latest News

T-Mobile customers should take note of a security breach that may have exposed their information.
Data of 40 million plus exposed in latest T-Mobile breach
Both men face animal cruelty charges from the Boone County Sheriff's office.
Two Belvidere men arrested in cockfighting investigation
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protest
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
In this image made from video provided by Helaina Alati, a snake protrudes from a grocery store...
Woman comes face-to-face with snake in Australian supermarket