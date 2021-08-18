Parents voice concerns over school mandates

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - As students across the Stateline head back to the classroom, some parent organizations are speaking out against several school policies and even controversial curriculum they believe overrides values for their children.

Earlier this month.. governor J.B. Pritzker mandated masks be worn in schools. Many parents around the region opposed this mandate and are working to change these policies and open the debate on what’s being taught in school.

“What we wanna talk about to parents is what can they do, what’s happening and what can be done about it. What role does the state play. What role does our local school board play and what can they do to have a voice in the process,” said event organizer Tracy Doyle.

Panelists discussed masks in the classroom.. teaching critical race theory and sex education in Illinois schools. Shanon Adcock with Awake Illinois says ultimately decisions on issues like mask mandates should come from local schools boards instead of state lawmakers.

“Local school boards as we’ve learned the hard way this past year do have local control, whether they’ve used it and harnessed it is another question but they are elected to fulfil the will of their community,” said Adcock.

A private school in Elmhurst decided to go against the governor’s mask mandate and as a result its accreditation was threatened by the Illinois State Board of Education.

“They wanted this to be an example to set a precedence for other people that might try and consider doing this.”

While tonight’s meeting was just an open discussion, Doyle hopes more meetings like this could help influence local parents to stand up for what they believe in.

“We don’t want to be at all, violent, we don’t wanna even be loud or rude, we just wanna get our point across.”

Doyle says if parents don’t want their children to be taught on critical race theory or sex education they can submit a form to their child’s school asking for exemption. She feels sometimes local advocates are afraid to stand up and discuss these controversial topics in fear of losing their job but meetings like this one may offer them some reassurance.

