Orangeville ready to run in 8-Man under new head coach Meier

By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - After making the playoffs in three consecutive seasons for the first time in program history under Jay Doyle in 2019, Orangeville is now on its third head coach in three years. But the Broncos believe they can make plenty of noise with the move to 8-man.

“We definitely have the drive to be competitive and very successful.”

Head coach Bill Meier has been at Orangeville for nearly 20 years. While he’s been on coaching staff regimes of the past, this will be his first spin as head coach of the football program.

“We want to continue with what we’ve been doing. We’ve been relatively successful the past five years. Staying aggressive, hard-nosed football.”

Like many small schools in the area, O-Ville is making the move to 8-man. Although the game-plan will stay the same, mixing in run and pass, Meier is looking forward to a new challenge.

“Honestly, I think some of it gets easier because the field is smaller and there’s less space to cover.”

“Practice feels the same. I’d say there’s a little more attention to detail this year.”

While the switch may be a change for some, not everyone on the team is unfamiliar with the 8-man game.

“My sophomore year, I had a little bit of experience,” said senior quarterback Carson Rote. “So it’s really nothing new, but it is at the same time. But for younger players, it’ll be a lot different.”

“In 8-Man football, you can do a lot more with formations,” explained Meier. “There are different rules for who is eligible, who is not eligible by position.”

Just like Aquin jumping to the new league, the Broncos know they will have a target on their back.

“Pressure is just something you got to deal with,” said Rote. “If you can’t deal with pressure, you’re just not going to be confident in what you’re doing.

Orangeville had its season cut short in the spring due to COVID ad Rote knows it can happen again.

“You got to play every play like it’s your last, because it really could be. Once it’s over, it’s over.”

The Broncos open the season at Alden-Hebron a week from Friday.

