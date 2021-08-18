The Olympic Tavern in Rockford celebrates 75 years, holds special merchandise sale

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Olympic Tavern has been a staple in Rockford since 1945. A year later due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rockford staple is celebrating its 75th anniversary in business.

“Technically, 2020 was our 75th anniversary,” says General Manager Zak Rotello. “But if you remember 2020, we couldn’t exactly hold any sort of celebration due to COVID restrictions. To ring in the celebration, the restaurant is running a sale on special 75th-anniversary merchandise.

Rockford native Joe Tallman created a special logo for the celebration.

The design includes images from the Olympic’s history, like the iconic moose head that hangs in the dining room, founder Anthony Rotello behind the bar, beer tap handles, and more details.

The Olympic Tavern, located at Fulton and Main since 1945 is celebrating their 75th year in business by running a sale on special 75th anniversary merchandise. (The Olympic Tavern)

This special “artists run” of glassware, hoodies, tee shirts and gig-style poster prints will be on sale through August 25th when the preorder will close.

These are not pre-stocked in the restaurant’s merchandise cabinet on-site. Rotello also says there will be no over-run, as these are being offered as a limited edition series.

Once the preorders are in, the shirts and hoodies will be printed at the local screenprinting shop Silky Screens, and customers can have the items shipped or ready for pickup at the tavern.

The preorder store can be found here and links to the online store are on The Olympic Tavern’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and website, theolympictavern.com

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.