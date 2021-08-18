Morrow looks to make South Beloit a consistent winner

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A significant move to 8-man, not for the team but for the coach. South Beloit is under new leadership, and the man at the helm plans to re-invent himself and the Sobos.

“If you need to reinvigorate yourself as a coach, go to 8-man because it’s a lot of fun.”

Fun, and physical. New head coach Jim Morrow brings some intangibles with him to South Beloit.

“We basically have one standard around here, we can either win with what you’re giving us or you can’t. If you can’t you’re going to get coached.”

Senior lineman Bradley Knepper says morrow and company have rejuvenated the Sobos.

“The coaching staff that he brought in with him has adapted really well and set up expectations that I feel we need here at South Beloit to get us to win.”

Knepper’s coaching staff believes in him as well.

“I think we have a tremendous center, he’s probably the best in eight man football in the state.”

South Beloit football games will look a tad different with Morrow as coach. The former spread offense will tighten up and focus on following the impressive offensive lineman down the field.

“We’re going to be more of an under center kind of team,” explained Morrow. “We’re going to hammer it at people.”

Morrow’s workhorse could be senior fullback Fernando Balderas. The Swiss army knife plans to be in the game-plan on the ground and through the air.

“I’m going to try to be a leader I’m trying to step up it’s my last year here I’m going to try to give it all I got.”

Morrow says the Sobos still have work to do leading up to Week One. He believes in his team and wants to focus on capturing as many wins as possible.

“We’re in this position and trying to cultivate an expectation and a tradition of winning. It’s not going to happen overnight.”

South Beloit opens the season at home Friday, August 27 against Ashton-Franklin Center.

