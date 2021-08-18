Advertisement

McDonald’s to add sweet new treat to its menu

The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.
The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.
By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - McDonald’s is adding a new glazed doughnut to its bakery lineup.

The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.

It hits menus at locations in the United States starting Sept. 1, for a limited time. Like its other bakery items, the doughnut will be available all day.

It’s the first change to the McCafe Bakery lineup, which launched in November 2020 to help boost the chain’s once-lagging breakfast sales.

It includes an apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll.

McDonald’s is coming off a strong quarter, with sales at U.S. stores open at least 13 months jumping nearly 26%.

The company credited its BTS meal and crispy chicken sandwich for the high growth.

