International Women’s Baseball Center announces major fundraising event

It will be a $10 million initiative to open a museum and youth activity center in Rockford honoring women and girls in baseball
Fundraising project
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It’s just a win-win for the community,” said fundraising event co-chair, Rosemary Collins.

The International Women’s Baseball Center slid into home plate Wednesday, announcing a $10 million fundraising initiative to open a women’s baseball museum.

“It will not only provide an international baseball facility,” said Collins. “but will also provide a youth activity center, that will help engage our youth.”

The museum will sit on the grounds of Beyer Stadium - home of the Rockford Peaches. The activity center will be just across the street. Not only will it honor the women who played hard ball in the 40′s and 50′s, but hopefully it will encourage girls to play the sport now.

“When youth and kids get involved in positive recreation, and they’re impacted by mentors and coaches who care about them, they build confidence,” said Rockford Park District Executive Director, Jay Sandine. “Confidence in being able to succeed at life.”

This is where the “A Place of Our Own” fundraiser comes in.

“We need all of your support there,” Collins said. “As you’ve heard, this is an expensive campaign.”

Campaign co-chair Rosemary Collins said this event, which includes dinner and a raffle, is a grand slam and will make the project possible.

“We’re kicking off on November 1 here at The Standard and Taco Betty’s,” Collins said.

Former Rockford Peaches players, like Shirley Burkovitch and Maybelle Blair will be there too, signing autographs and taking pictures.

“We can’t wait,” said Collins. “We have too many kids who are depending upon us.”

The IWBC said this is the first and only museum of its kind in the Rockford area that honors women and girls in the sport.

Tickets for the November 1 fundraiser are $50 per person and be purchased on Eventbrite, Taco Betty’s or at the door.

For more information, or to donate visit IWBC’s website.

