ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Areas of fog to start off this Wednesday morning. A slight chance for a few passing showers and rumbles of thunder this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80′s. Fog to begin tomorrow morning with a slight chance for showers and thunder by afternoon. Highs close to 90. Right around 90 heading into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.