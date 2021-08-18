Fog again a concern overnight as humidity continues to surge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a week-long absence, unseasonably warm temperatures and elevated humidity have returned to the Stateline, and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. Along with the return of heat and humidity comes the potential for a few issues over the coming days.

As was the case Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, fog’s likely to become an issue once again, as the combination of clear skies, abundant low-level moisture, and light or calm winds will allow fog to quickly develop late in the evening or overnight. While fog’s not likely to be dense in widespread form, do expect there to be pockets of greatly reduced visibility at times, especially in low-lying locations.

As things appear at the moment, the earliest part of the morning commute Thursday may still have some limited visibility, though quick improvements are likely to come as the morning goes on.

Visibility should begin to decline late in the evening or overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Visibility will be more problematic in the pre-dawn hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Some impacts are possible for the early portion of the morning commute. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Things should improve quickly from east to west as the morning goes on. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By all accounts, Thursday looks to be a carbon copy of Wednesday. Temperatures are likely to top out in the upper 80s once again underneath a decent supply of sunshine. Once again, though, with enough moisture in place and a weak lake breeze pushing inland, it’s possible a few very isolated showers and storms may develop once again in the afternoon.

Another round of showers and storms may develop on a very isolated basis late Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

These tiny storms will have the potential to deposit some lengthy downpours where they do occur, thanks to the abundance of low-level moisture and the lack of much of an upper level wind to steer the storms in any particular direction. As a result, storms may be nearly stationary where they do develop. The good news in that respect is that with the most prolific jet stream winds well to the north, there’s minimal lift for storms to mature and become severe. Thus, severe weather is not anticipated at all.

Any storms that do pop tomorrow may produce some heavy downpours, but severe weather is not a concern. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday’s increasingly likely to be quiet during the day. With as much moisture remaining in place, though, never say never when it comes to a rain chance. Better rain chances arrive overnight with a complex of storms likely to sweep in from the north and west. Again, severe weather does not appear to be much of a concern.

Expect quite a bit of sunshine Friday to go along with a few clouds here or there. The daytime hours, for the most part, should be dry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few storms could be on the stronger side Friday night, though the greatest risk is to be found to our north and west. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A weak cool front will bring perhaps our best chance for showers and storms during the day on Saturday. While it’s too early to assess our severe weather potential in detail at such a distance in time, there at least appears to be the possibility that a few of those storms may be on the feisty side.

Rain chances increase Friday night and even more so on Saturday. After a break Sunday, another storm chance arrives Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunday appears to be a dry and less humid day, though temperatures are likely to remain well above normal for this time of year. Whatever minor relief we get Sunday from the heat, humidity, and storms is only to be temporary, as another more impressive blast of heat appears likely to arrive Monday and beyond. Several days of 90°+ temperatures and near triple digit heat indices appear to be a good bet for the first three days of next week, with a daily chance for scattered storms also in the forecast each day.

Things will be even more muggy in the next few days, peaking on Saturday, before some relief arrives Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

