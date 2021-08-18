Advertisement

Edwards Apple Orchard announces opening date for 2021 season

Courtesy: Edwards Apple Orchard (Facebook)
Courtesy: Edwards Apple Orchard (Facebook)(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - As the Stateline slowly gears up for the upcoming fall season, Edwards Apple Orchard announces their opening date for the Fall 2021 season.

On Facebook, the orchard says it will open for the season on Friday, August 27 with the Apple Barn, restaurants and the playground all being open this year. In addition, the favorite pick-your-own apple will return.

Edwards Apple Orchard West in Winnebago will also open for its fall season on Friday, August 27.

