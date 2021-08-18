Belvidere students get free haircuts ahead of the first day of school

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) -The District 100 Foundation for Excellence in Education helped its students get ready for the start of the school year next week with free haircuts.

Haircuts were provided to more than 100 students at no cost via a grant from the District 100 Foundation. Several stylists helped out including Belvidere Master Barbers and Rockford Educators of Beauty.

“With over a third of our students attending school for the first time in 18 months next week, this is a great way to help everyone feel more confident and ready for that first day of school,” said Superintendent Dr. Daniel Woestman. “We’re grateful to the local stylists and Foundation for Excellence for their support and are excited for these students to show off their new styles next week in person.”

Parents enjoyed the event and hope the district continues this event.

