Advertisement

B-25 aircraft coming to Rockford

The B-25 Mitchell aircraft that flew in World War II makes its way to the Forest City next month.
The B-25 will be at the Chicago Rockford International Airport from Sept 17-19.
The B-25 will be at the Chicago Rockford International Airport from Sept 17-19.(Veteran's Memorial Hall and Museum)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents will have the chance to view and ride in a B-25 aircraft next month.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) chapter in Rockford and Chronos Aviation will bring the aircraft to the Greater Chicago/Rockford Airport on 5121 Falcon Rd Sep. 17 through Sep. 19. The aircraft used in World War II was flown by every branch of the U.S. military.

Flights will run on the hour from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and those interested must reserve a seat online.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 grow as Rockford’s three major hospitals combined...
Rockford hospitals report 40% increase in COVID patients within a week
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old in Indiana; parents charged
Yvonne Ruzich, 70, was killed in a shooting outside a Chicago deli. She is being remembered as...
Great-grandmother fatally shot in brazen Chicago attack caught on video
The Oregon school board votes to close David L. Rahn junior high in Mt. Morris
Oregon school board votes to close Mt. Morris junior high school

Latest News

Both men face animal cruelty charges from the Boone County Sheriff's office.
Two Belvidere men arrested in cockfighting investigation
Parents voice concerns over school mandates
Parents voice concerns over school mandates
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Trial of woman arrested at middle school football game delayed to September
Police are asking for the public’s assistance to find Donny Vandiver.
Rockford Police still searching for man accused of soliciting minors on the internet