B-25 aircraft coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents will have the chance to view and ride in a B-25 aircraft next month.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) chapter in Rockford and Chronos Aviation will bring the aircraft to the Greater Chicago/Rockford Airport on 5121 Falcon Rd Sep. 17 through Sep. 19. The aircraft used in World War II was flown by every branch of the U.S. military.

Flights will run on the hour from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and those interested must reserve a seat online.

