6-year-old hosts lemonade stand for a good cause

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the perfect weather to host a lemonade stand and a local six-year-old did just that, but this lemonade stand has a twist.

Aliyah Garcia set up her stand outside the Burpee Museum of Natural History. Proceeds from the lemonade stand go to the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago. She also wanted to raise awareness about bone marrow donation programs. Garcia was diagnosed with leukemia last year, but thanks to a bone marrow donor in Germany she is now leukemia free. She wishes there were oncology services for children in the Rockford area so she didn’t have to travel as much for care...

“It’s been amazing, so the people that have come out have been amazing donors, and we’ve had several people sign up to be a bone marrow donator, so that’s been wonderful as well,” said Garcia’s Kindergarten Teacher Jaime Doubek.

Garcia wishes there were oncology services for children in the Rockford area so she didn’t have to travel as much for care.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.