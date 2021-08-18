Advertisement

6-year-old hosts lemonade stand for a good cause

Aliyah Garcia hosts a lemonade stand to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the perfect weather to host a lemonade stand and a local six-year-old did just that, but this lemonade stand has a twist.

Aliyah Garcia set up her stand outside the Burpee Museum of Natural History. Proceeds from the lemonade stand go to the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago. She also wanted to raise awareness about bone marrow donation programs. Garcia was diagnosed with leukemia last year, but thanks to a bone marrow donor in Germany she is now leukemia free. She wishes there were oncology services for children in the Rockford area so she didn’t have to travel as much for care...

“It’s been amazing, so the people that have come out have been amazing donors, and we’ve had several people sign up to be a bone marrow donator, so that’s been wonderful as well,” said Garcia’s Kindergarten Teacher Jaime Doubek.

Garcia wishes there were oncology services for children in the Rockford area so she didn’t have to travel as much for care.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old in Indiana; parents charged
Concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 grow as Rockford’s three major hospitals combined...
Rockford hospitals report 40% increase in COVID patients within a week
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
29 school districts, including one in Winnebago Co. on probation for not complying with mask mandate
Yvonne Ruzich, 70, was killed in a shooting outside a Chicago deli. She is being remembered as...
Great-grandmother fatally shot in brazen Chicago attack caught on video

Latest News

Rockford Police welcome students back to school with fist bumps
Rockford Police welcome students back to school with fist bumps
From the Polio epidemic to the COVID pandemic, for many around our region this isn’t their...
Rockford residents compare the Polio epidemic to COVID pandemic
From the Polio epidemic to the COVID pandemic, for many around our region this isn’t their...
Residents weigh in Covid vs. Polio
The Winnebago County Fair returns for its 100th run this weekend in Pecatonica.
Winnebago County Fair returns to celebrate a century of fair fun
Any pop up storms we see the next few days may be capable of some heavy rainfall, but no severe...
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 8/18/2021