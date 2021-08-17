Advertisement

TSA extends mask rule for airline passengers to January

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Transportation Security Administration’s current order was scheduled to expire on Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday that the mandate will be extended until Jan. 18.

The TSA briefed airline industry representatives on its plan Tuesday.

The mask mandate has been controversial and has led to many encounters between passengers who don’t want to wear a mask and flight attendants asked to enforce the rule. The extension, however, was not surprising after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the delta variant of the virus.

The rule also applies to travelers on public transportation including trains, subways and buses.

In recent days, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines have reported that the increase in coronavirus infections has caused a slump in bookings beyond the usual slowdown that occurs near the end of each summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver of the vehicle was from Rockford
Harvard man killed in McHenry County crash
Rockford Police say they need the community’s help in locating a man who remains at large after...
Man charged with burglarizing a Rockford church still at large
Several Stateline agencies respond to a large fire at a recycling center in South Beloit.
Fire breaks out at recycling facility in South Beloit
Concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 grow as Rockford’s three major hospitals combined...
Rockford hospitals report 40% increase in COVID patients within a week
All gender restroom sign. Male, female transgender. Vector illustration. Black symbols isolated...
Court: Transgender individuals can use bathroom matching their gender identity

Latest News

Floating Docks delayed in Rockford
Floating Docks delayed in Rockford
The Sycamore Police Department is asking for public help in identifying a person of interest...
Police looking for suspect who started dumpster fire in Sycamore
Greg Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and...
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Death toll from Haiti’s weekend earthquake raised to 1,941
Area doctors weigh in on COVID boosters shot.
COVID Booster shot