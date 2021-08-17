Saint Anthony College of Nursing launches Dedicated Education Unit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Out of the classroom and into the exam room. An elite eight of St. Anthony College of nursing seniors will be a part of a first of it’s kind program offering hands on experience working with patients. Nurses of the future get some real life experience with the launch of the Dedicated Education Unit at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

“It advances the student’s education and confidence, and competence,” said St. Anthony College of Nursing President Sandie Soldwisch.

The students will be working in the hospital and learning from five OSF nurses as they help treat actual patients.

“The nurse is the one who sees the student what they’re doing, coaches them to do things better, advances their knowledge, and their opportunities for clinical on the clinical unit,” said Soldwisch.

John Guillermo of Belvidere is one of the eight seniors accepted. He said the one-on-one time with a nurse will really advance his skills, making for a smoother transition from college to career.

“It’ll be really great for me. I’ll be a lot more confident as a I graduate,” said Guillermo. “It’ll give me a lot more experience.”

OSF St. Anthony Medical Center leaders said they hope the students will stay to work for them when they graduate in May.

“It’s very exciting because it sort of tied all the pieces together so we could say it is launched,” said Soldwisch. “And now, we get the opportunity to watch the students grow.”

Every semester the DEU program will accept new senior nursing students. The size of the class depends on the unit size and patient needs.

