Advertisement

Saint Anthony College of Nursing launches Dedicated Education Unit

Eights senior students will get a hands on learning experience at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center working with real patients.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Out of the classroom and into the exam room. An elite eight of St. Anthony College of nursing seniors will be a part of a first of it’s kind program offering hands on experience working with patients. Nurses of the future get some real life experience with the launch of the Dedicated Education Unit at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

“It advances the student’s education and confidence, and competence,” said St. Anthony College of Nursing President Sandie Soldwisch.

The students will be working in the hospital and learning from five OSF nurses as they help treat actual patients.

“The nurse is the one who sees the student what they’re doing, coaches them to do things better, advances their knowledge, and their opportunities for clinical on the clinical unit,” said Soldwisch.

John Guillermo of Belvidere is one of the eight seniors accepted. He said the one-on-one time with a nurse will really advance his skills, making for a smoother transition from college to career.

“It’ll be really great for me. I’ll be a lot more confident as a I graduate,” said Guillermo. “It’ll give me a lot more experience.”

OSF St. Anthony Medical Center leaders said they hope the students will stay to work for them when they graduate in May.

“It’s very exciting because it sort of tied all the pieces together so we could say it is launched,” said Soldwisch. “And now, we get the opportunity to watch the students grow.”

Every semester the DEU program will accept new senior nursing students. The size of the class depends on the unit size and patient needs.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver of the vehicle was from Rockford
Harvard man killed in McHenry County crash
Rockford Police say they need the community’s help in locating a man who remains at large after...
Man charged with burglarizing a Rockford church still at large
Several Stateline agencies respond to a large fire at a recycling center in South Beloit.
Fire breaks out at recycling facility in South Beloit
Concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 grow as Rockford’s three major hospitals combined...
Rockford hospitals report 40% increase in COVID patients within a week
All gender restroom sign. Male, female transgender. Vector illustration. Black symbols isolated...
Court: Transgender individuals can use bathroom matching their gender identity

Latest News

Area doctors weigh in on COVID boosters shot.
COVID Booster shot
At its current location, only about 15 percent of its collection can be shown. By moving...
Freeport Art Museum to move to downtown area
Floating Docks could soon come to Davis Park.
Floating docks installation at Davis Park delayed, officials say
Skyline of downtown Chicago, USA.
Chicago to require indoor masks for all as COVID cases surge