Rock County Police Department hosts Cops and Bobbers

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Law enforcement just north of the Stateline trade in their uniforms for polos this afternoon for their annual ‘Cops and Bobbers’ event.

For the third time this year, the Rock County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with the Cops and Kids Foundation to host the event at Riverside Park. About a dozen kids casted their lines into the pond at riverside park. Officers say its an opportunity to fish with the kids, interact and talk about every day stuff. They say it’s important to form those relationships with the youth.

“All of us enjoy it because we come out here, we get to put a smile on. We get to help them, we get to teach them another hobby that can keep them out of trouble like fishing. We come out here, we catch fish. They smile, they have a good time, and they love it,” said Recreational Patrol Bureau Sergeant Christopher Krahn.

