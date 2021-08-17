Police looking for suspect who started dumpster fire in Sycamore

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Sycamore Police Department is asking for public help in identifying a person of interest who potentially started a dumpster fire.

Police say the person seen in the photo at the top of the article was spotted walking in the area where the dumpster fire occurred on July 27 in the 2200 block of Fairland Drive.

If you can assist in identifying the person please contact the Sycamore Police at 815-895-3435, or Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272.

