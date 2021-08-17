Patchy fog possible overnight as more humid air takes hold
Warmer and potentially more active pattern to resume
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a fifth consecutive day, the Stateline was treated to extremely comfortable weather, as temperatures once again hovered right around seasonal normal levels for mid-August. One difference between Tuesday and the previous four days was the noticeable uptick in humidity, though it was far from uncomfortable at any point in time.
Skies are clear across the Stateline Tuesday evening, and winds are diminishing fast. Those two components, in addition to the fact that there’s added moisture in the air, makes fog development a very real possibility overnight and into early Wednesday morning.
Visibility may begin to drop by mid to late evening, though it’s not likely to impede travel, at least initially.
More significant reductions in visibility are likely in the 3:00 to 6:00am timeframe Wednesday.
Thankfully, it appears as though conditions should improve in time for the morning commute.
Wednesday should feature a bit more cloudiness than in days past, though there’ll still be quite a bit of sunshine around. There may be just enough instability by the afternoon that one or two showers or thunderstorms may briefly sprout. These storms, should they develop, would only affect about ten percent of the area, and would be very brief in duration.
Skies will clear quickly again Wednesday night, and fog may again be in play after midnight. Thursday’s then to feature quite a bit of sun once again, as temperatures and humidity levels take another step up. A few showers or storms aren’t entirely out of the picture, though they’d more likely occur east of our immediate area.
Each day the rest of the week will see temperatures rise a degree or two and humidity levels to creep up a bit. Finally, by Friday and Saturday, they’re to reach oppressive levels. It should come as no surprise that’s also when we have our highest rain chances in the forecast. There are to be two primary chances for showers and storms, the first coming mainly Friday night, then a second line is to come on Saturday afternoon with the passage of a very weak cold front.
