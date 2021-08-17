Oregon school board votes to close Mt. Morris junior high school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s official, starting next year, there will no longer be a school in the village of Mt. Morris after the Oregon School Board votes to permanently close David L. Rahn Junior High School.

More than 50 residents showed up to voice their concerns tonight, some in favor of closing the school and others against losing the only school left in Mt. Morris.

“It’s disappointing not only for Mt. Morris, it’s disappointing for, I think the entire district,” said Bruce Obendorf, Mt. Morris resident.

Obendorf served on the school board for 19 years and he feels this board made the decision based on financial concerns.

“There was money there to support a junior high and the fact that they are going to merge junior high students into the high school, is in our opinion, not the right thing to do at this point in time and the finances are solid,” Obendorf said.

Other community leaders argued that closing the school would deter new families from moving to the area and could decrease property values.

“This community has been dedicated to education really throughout the years and since our existence, so to lose our last school in Mt. Morris, I think would be a really big blow to the community,” said Mt. Morris Village President Phil Labash.

Oregon schools superintendent Tom Mahoney says enrollment in the district has continued to decline leaving empty classrooms in each building.

“That building, during our health life safety process called for anywhere between two and six million dollars worth of work,” Mahoney said. “I didn’t want to spend that money, tax payer money on a building that we would need to close.”

Mahoney says shutting down the junior high ultimately came down to what’s best for the students.

“We need to be a well resourced district that can make plans and make sure we’re providing our kids and our staff what they need to make sure they have the best education possible,” Mahoney said.

The board voted 5-2 to close the school. Students in the district will finish out this school year at the junior high before it’s doors will close permanently at the end of the 21/22 school year. Mahoney says the next step in the process will be to go over rough draft plans with staff, students and parents to make any necessary changes to the plan.

