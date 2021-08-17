NIU faculty and administration reaches agreement on health and safety measures

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - After months of meetings between the Northern Illinois University administration and faculty, an agreement has been reached on health and safety measures for the upcoming school year.

Several NIU faculty members who are also part of the University Professionals of Illinois (UPI Local 4100) and the NIU were able to reach an agreement with the administration for several guidelines to keep the students, faculty and community safe and healthy in case of another outbreak of COVID-19 with cases of the Delta Variant increasing daily.

”We encountered some challenges during negotiations, but we are very pleased to announce that the parties have successfully bargained an agreement that we believe will protect our campus, our families, and all of DeKalb ,” said Associate Professor of Sociology and union President Kerry Ferris.

The agreement outlines several safety measures:

The option for all faculty to provide remote instruction if the COVID-19 positivity rate on campus reaches or exceeds 8 percent (per IDPH data);

The ability of immunocompromised faculty members (and those who are caretakers of immunocompromised individuals) to teach remotely at any time; and,

An indoor mask wearing requirement for students and faculty in all spaces in which instruction takes place (including the library).

Previous negotiations between the union and the administration agreed on additional guidelines such as air purifiers with HEPA filters in teaching areas, surveillance testing, and the requirement of all students to be vaccinated.

NIU is expected to begin the 2021-2022 academic year on August 23.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.