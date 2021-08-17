Advertisement

NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is blaming a failure of Afghan leadership for the swift collapse of the country’s armed forces but says the alliance must also uncover flaws in its military training effort.

Stoltenberg says “the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up” and that “this failure of Afghan leadership led to the tragedy we are witnessing today.”

His remarks came after he chaired a meeting Tuesday of NATO envoys to discuss the security implications of the Taliban’s sweeping victory in Afghanistan in recent weeks.

NATO has been leading international security efforts in Afghanistan since 2003 but wound up combat operations in 2014 to focus on training the national security forces.

Referring to the way that the Afghan armed forces withered in the face of the Taliban offensive, Stoltenberg said that “was a surprise, the speed of the collapse and how quickly that happened.”

He says “there are lessons that need to be learned” at NATO.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver of the vehicle was from Rockford
Harvard man killed in McHenry County crash
Rockford Police say they need the community’s help in locating a man who remains at large after...
Man charged with burglarizing a Rockford church still at large
Several Stateline agencies respond to a large fire at a recycling center in South Beloit.
Fire breaks out at recycling facility in South Beloit
Man arrested after killing family dog in domestic disturbance
Man arrested after killing family dog in domestic disturbance
All gender restroom sign. Male, female transgender. Vector illustration. Black symbols isolated...
Court: Transgender individuals can use bathroom matching their gender identity

Latest News

The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.
National Park Service announces new mask rules
Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm
Haitians are struggling to find help after a devastating earthquake killed over 1,400 and...
Haitians struggle to find help after deadly earthquake
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next